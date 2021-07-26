Northern Trust Corp Sells 32,576 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 32,576 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Spok worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Spok by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,786 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $8.89 on Monday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $172.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

