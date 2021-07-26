Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.67% of Unity Biotechnology worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 19,338 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 50.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $212.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.24.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

