NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. NortonLifeLock has set its Q1 2022 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.40-0.42 EPS.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NLOK stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

NLOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

