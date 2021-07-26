Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $90.75 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $90.86. The company has a market cap of $213.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

