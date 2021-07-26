Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.69

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.69 and last traded at $75.87, with a volume of 4198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.65 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Equities analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

