Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will post $8.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $9.68 billion. Nucor posted sales of $4.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $32.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.76 billion to $33.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.90 billion to $28.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Nucor by 19,364.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 79,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.76. 3,228,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,636. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

