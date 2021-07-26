Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $59.13 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

