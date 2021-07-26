Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,989 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Grand Canyon Education worth $17,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 20.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 834,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $693,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of LOPE opened at $92.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.89.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

