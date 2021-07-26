Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 8,310 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $15,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 81.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,074,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 190,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $91.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.39 and a beta of 1.05. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

