Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,418 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $17,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 107.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of BSIG opened at $23.92 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

