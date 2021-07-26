Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Envestnet worth $16,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Envestnet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $74.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

