Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.61 Million Stock Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $17,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth about $54,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $63,755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $2,246,522.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,501,218 shares of company stock valued at $73,031,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORGO. TheStreet lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $15.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.87. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

