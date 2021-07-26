Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 48,306 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,306 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $16,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $71.83 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

