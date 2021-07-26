Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,081 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Lincoln Electric worth $17,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $135.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $137.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

