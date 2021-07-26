Ocean Protocol Trading 26.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $277.30 million and approximately $24.57 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.52 or 0.00851567 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00084564 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

