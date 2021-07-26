Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several research analysts have commented on OII shares. TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

OII stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. 486,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,416. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

