Oil States International (OIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Oil States International to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oil States International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OIS opened at $5.92 on Monday. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $362.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

