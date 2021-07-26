Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Raymond James

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after buying an additional 171,250 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,565,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $7,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 32,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

