OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Down 5.1%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.79 and last traded at $37.79. 991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 626,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $34,307,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

