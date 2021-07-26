Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONCT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

ONCT stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $195.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.74. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.