One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 16,904 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 97,480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,205,861 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971,100 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918,922 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,290,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

ABEV has been the topic of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.