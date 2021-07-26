One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,688 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.16.

NYSE PNC opened at $183.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,825 shares of company stock valued at $893,022 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.