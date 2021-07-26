One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $165,000 Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Grupo Santander lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

