One Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $328,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $52.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

