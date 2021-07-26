One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 42,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $2,445,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

Shares of ODFL opened at $261.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

