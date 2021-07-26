One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 377 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

NYSE:FMX opened at $82.73 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $86.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -188.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

