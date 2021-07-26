One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,952 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,837,000 after purchasing an additional 202,670 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 563,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BECN stock opened at $53.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BECN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

