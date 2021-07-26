Opium (OPIUM) Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Opium has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Opium has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and $72.32 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00004235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00037979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00117812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00133043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,958.32 or 1.00113773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.38 or 0.00818619 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

