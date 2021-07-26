Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24,972 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 596.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,598,000 after acquiring an additional 135,019 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in CME Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $633,046,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CME shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

CME opened at $211.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.11.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.