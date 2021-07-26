Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,911 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $199,007,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 806.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BHP Group by 130.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 648,138 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BHP Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after acquiring an additional 404,952 shares during the last quarter.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

Shares of BHP opened at $76.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

