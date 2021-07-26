Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 737,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after purchasing an additional 100,177 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $7,508,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $43,737,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB stock opened at $44.85 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.