Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,124,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $261.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.91. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.94.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

