Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 974 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 35.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,490 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 400.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $111,565,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $61,280,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $128.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.46.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

