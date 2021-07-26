Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,426,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

