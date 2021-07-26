Optiver Holding B.V. Buys Shares of 668,541 First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 668,541 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.27% of First Majestic Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AG traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $13.13. 92,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,789,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.11.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

