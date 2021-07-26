Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $6.30 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.17. 92,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,349,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $157.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

