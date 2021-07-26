Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $14.96 Million Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 322,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EZU traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,190 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.96.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

