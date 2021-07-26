Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 229,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,807,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,966,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,043,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 477,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 19,195.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 647,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,615,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,521. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

