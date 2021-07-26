Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,499,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 497,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,779,672. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $234.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

