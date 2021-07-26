Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 234.26% from the stock’s previous close.

OEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

OEG traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 99,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,666. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.90. Orbital Energy Group has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 122.44% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. Analysts anticipate that Orbital Energy Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

