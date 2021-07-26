Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) & NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Head-To-Head Survey

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and NanoVibronix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -2.58 NanoVibronix $620,000.00 101.50 -$4.33 million N/A N/A

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoVibronix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and NanoVibronix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of NanoVibronix shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of NanoVibronix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and NanoVibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -184.41% NanoVibronix -1,359.80% -361.36% -151.70%

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair. It also develops Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc. engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other. The company was founded by Harold Jacob and Jona Zumeris in September 2003 and is headquartered in Elmsford, NY.

