Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Ozon Holdings PLC operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products. It offers products which include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food and car parts. Ozon Holdings PLC is based in Nicosia, Cyprus."

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.50.

OZON opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ozon has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $448.96 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ozon will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $2,752,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $4,141,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $8,096,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $702,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

