Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 286 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.19. 75,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,778,947. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.91.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

