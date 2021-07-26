Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $3,139,017 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,648. The firm has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $100.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

