Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.96. 59,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,545,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $450.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

