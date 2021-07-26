Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.69.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWLO traded down $8.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $401.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,824. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The company has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of -105.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.