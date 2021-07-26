Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 43,644 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 146.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 877.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 743,734 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 148,583 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 537,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 134,432 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 504,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

SBRA stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

