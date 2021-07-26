Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 29,700 SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $47,187,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after buying an additional 538,063 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,992,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 237,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 163,676 shares during the period.

NYSE SEAS opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

