Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 29,700 SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $47,187,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after buying an additional 538,063 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,992,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 237,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 163,676 shares during the period.
NYSE SEAS opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.45.
In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SEAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
