Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 419.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Loews by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 27.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $53.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,339.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.