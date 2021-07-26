Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 38,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.86.

NYSE:COO opened at $410.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $393.27. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.83 and a 52-week high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.